The small and medium-sized businesses in the municipality wear their best clothes at Christmas to encourage sales. In addition to their quality products at competitive prices and personalized attention, they add original Christmas decorations in their windows, in which they merge the Christmas spirit and all its elements and characters with their catalog of items. It is another invitation to enter the shops and also to experience these festivities taking advantage of the extensive program of activities in squares and streets throughout the municipality.

This is the purpose of the eleventh Christmas window display contest, through which the Department of Commerce, directed by Councilor Belén Romero, aims to energize the sector and give support to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the municipality.

26 stores in Cartagena participating in various sectors, such as optics, stationery, footwear, fabrics, costumes, flowers and plants, pharmaceuticals, organic and herbal products, tourism, gifts, hairdressing and aesthetics, fashion and accessories. The candidates are: Centro Optico Cartagena, Óptica Jimeno, Óptica Algar, Alain Afflelou, Librería Laura, Calzados Cenit, Tejidos Santa Ana, Disfraces Santa Ana, Ecobío Tu Herbolario, Floristería Alameda, Farmacia Juan Bautista Sánchez Carrascosa, Magalith Acosta Estilista, Toni Modas , La Boutique de Sandra, PDF, Betty & Benny Kids, Arpegio, Srta Walls, Kinvel, Thais Moda y Complementos, El Trastero, Perfumería Droguería Spin, Cartago Mundi, Submarine Shop, Castellini Audiovisuales and Ferretería Sánchez Casado.

The 26 businesses, which have a sales area of ​​less than 300 square meters, must keep their windows decorated until January 6.

The best showcase will receive as a prize an advertising campaign in LA VERDAD valued at one thousand euros. The second best, an advertorial that will be broadcast on Onda Cero Cartagena. And the third, advertising in the digital newspaper Cartagena de Hoy. The prizes to the winning businesses will be awarded on January 15.

According to the rules of the contest, the jury will evaluate to issue its opinion the motifs alluding to the Christmas and Three Wise Men festivities, the originality, the work carried out by the business, the use of self-made decorations, the ability to integrate the product in the decoration, the lighting of the window, the inclusion of the façade and the interior of the business and the difficulties of the configuration of the business or the product it sells to make these decorations, as well as the use of recycled elements.

The souvenir store Submarine Shop was the winner of the last edition. The business on Cañón Street recreated the living room of a home by incorporating the products for sale into the composition.