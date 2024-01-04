The greatness of the world of video games is due to its greatest exponents, those creative minds who express their ideas so that we can have all kinds of experiences on our television screens or on smaller devices such as portable consoles. Among the notable people is Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of Mario and Zeldaand that at this moment his work in Nintendo It has gone in another direction, that is clear to us with film productions.

The also creator of the franchise Pikmin He is currently 71 years old, and has worked in the red company for decades, so it is stipulated that perhaps he is already thinking about retiring from the industry, and in new statements he has commented that up to this point he has not even has considered. Well, he is liking his new stage in the company, in which he is now checking aspects of alliances for films, something that we already saw with Illumination Studios and now sony for the live action of Zelda.

Here are his words:

More than retiring, I'm thinking about the day I fall. Nowadays you have to think about things in five years, so I think about who I can pass things to, in case something happens. I'm really grateful that there's so much energy around the things I've worked on. These are things that have already gone out into the world… they've been grown by others, other people have been raising them, helping them grow, so in that sense I don't feel much ownership over them anymore.

Shigeru Miyamoto he joined to Nintendo in 1977. Miyamoto, a prolific video game designer and creator, has played a pivotal role in the development of many of the most iconic games in the game. Nintendo. His first notable contribution was in 1981 when he designed the arcade game “Donkey Kong”, which marked the beginning of his career and established the appearance of characters such as Mario and Donkey Kongbut has now bequeathed its franchises to newer developers in the industry.

Editor's note: The day Miyamoto leaves Nintendo, many of us will be sad with the news, but we must also consider that almost all the games the company makes do not really have him involved. So, for now we are happy having him as the ambassador of the films.