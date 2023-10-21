The family of Jáider José Cabarcas Sarabia still does not understand why this 23-year-old young man was murdered in Cartagena. Cabarcas was playing soccer on a synthetic field when a hitman shot him twice.

(You can read: Reward for murderers of American tourist shot in robbery in Cartagena)

According to the newspaper The universal, Cabarcas earned his daily living by organizing events in the Historic Center of Cartagena and other sectors of the capital of Bolívar. He was in charge of the logistics part. However, he loved football.

The young man lived with his mother and grandmother in the Paseo Bolívar neighborhood.

Last Thursday, October 19, at 11 pm, the man was playing – in the goalkeeper position – on a synthetic field, in the Pie del Cerro sector, when he was fatally injured.

According to someone close to the young man, two men arrived on a motorcycle at the back of the sports venue. and one of them approached the security fence, pulled out a gun and started shooting.

‘Tuchín’, as his friends knew him, was hit in the abdomen and another in the back. Although he was transferred to the San José de Torices clinic, he died while he was receiving medical attention.

‘They confused him’

Cabarcas’ family assures that the hitmen were confused and that the attack was not against him. “The guy came shooting at the crazy woman, they hit Jáider because he was closer to the fence,” said a relative.according to the aforementioned media.

Jáider José Cabarcas worked in event organization.

The young man’s relative added that this “He was a healthy young man who worked and who spent Thursday and Friday nights playing soccer with his friends.”

The Cartagena Metropolitan Police reported that the attack was carried out with a 9 millimeter pistol since two shell casings of that caliber were found at the crime scene.

(We recommend: A troubadour died in a traffic accident and a deputy from Meta was injured)

So far this month of October, according to an official report known by the aforementioned media, There have been 18 homicides in Cartagena and its townships. Ten of these murders have been through hitmen.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

You can also read: