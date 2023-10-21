Rodrigo Colli and Eduardo Izycki are being investigated for using the agency’s GPS systems to track cell phones without authorization

The federal government fired 2 civil servants Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) this Friday (20.Oct.2023). The resignations of Rodrigo Colli and Eduardo Arthur Izycki were published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union and signed by the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 1,206 kB).

According to the publication, they were fired for “participating in the management or administration of a private company, personified or not personified, carrying out commerce, except as a shareholder, quota holder or limited partner, and administrative improbity”.

The 2 were arrested in an operation by the PF (Federal Police) this Friday (Oct 20), which investigated whether employees of the intelligence agency had used the institution’s GPS systems to track the cell phones of journalists, politicians and ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) without judicial authorization.

In an explanatory note published by the Civil House, the ministry states that the decision was taken after “the participation [dos servidores]as partners representing the company ICCIBER/CERBERO, with a auction opened by the Cyber ​​Defense Command of the Brazilian Army”he concludes.

The infractions committed by the dismissed officers were considered serious by the ministry. Among them are listed “performance in management and administration of a business company”, “administrative dishonesty […] due to conflict of interest” It is “violation of exclusive dedication regime”.