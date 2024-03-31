The strong wind that blew this Saturday throughout the day in Murcia brought near tragedy in the Murcia Compralaentrada youth soccer tournament, held at the Santiago El Mayor sports center. An inflatable advertising arch, poorly placed by the organization, flew away in the middle of the afternoon and hit the face of an 11-year-old youth from Cartagena FC who collapsed after the impact and suffered a severe blow to the skull. As a result, he suffered a stroke and was immediately transferred to the Arrixaca hospital. He spent the night in the ICU and remains stable.

Cartagena FC immediately withdrew from a tournament in which teams such as Atlético de Madrid, Getafe, Granada, Villarreal, Real Murcia and the Murcian youth team, among others, participate. The surprise came when the organizers, despite what happened and the strong wind that continued to blow in the sports facilities, decided to continue with the tournament as normal. In fact, matches are still being played this Sunday morning and this afternoon, at 5:00 p.m., the final is scheduled to be played.

The organization released a statement this Sunday morning in which it described what happened as an “unfortunate accident” and specified that the child's fall to the ground occurred “after being hit by an inflatable.” The child's family and directors of Cartagena FC themselves see it in a different way and do not understand that the importance of an event that, for the moment, has an 11-year-old boy admitted to the ICU is downplayed. They understand that the advertising arches were not well installed and that they were a danger due to the wind that had been blowing since early in the morning. Furthermore, the child was knocked down by the strong impact of a rigid hose, not by an inflatable, sources from the Albinegro club say.

The organizers of the event, which has been taking place for 15 years and in which they take advantage of the Easter league break to bring youth teams from First Division clubs to Murcia, showed in their note “all the support they need” to the boy's parents. . “Now the only important thing is that the injured minor recovers quickly and well,” they added. And a few minutes later they continued uploading photos and sharing information about the games that are being played this morning in Santiago El Mayor with complete normality.