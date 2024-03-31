Have you ever watched that piece of defrosted meat In the fridge and you wondered if you could simply put it back in the freezer for another day? Well, you are not alone! Refreezing thawed food is a topic that generates many questions and, sometimes, some misunderstanding. Let's find out together what's behind this practice and whether it's really safe to play with temperature of our food.

Refreeze: yes or no?

The short answer? Depends. Some foods they can be refrozen after thawing, but only if they have been thawed properly in the refrigerator and have not been left at room temperature for too long. The key is in growth of the bacteria: when the food comes thawedthe bacteria that were dormant during freezing can wake up and start multiply.

When we talk about refreezethe real problem is the bacteria. Let's be clear, the cold of freezer It doesn't kill the bacteria, it just puts them inbreak“. Once the food thaws, the bacteria resume their activity and, if the food is refrozen, these bacteria “they freeze” Of new. The risk? If the process Yes he repeatsyou may end up having more bacteria than that initialincreasing the risk of food poisoning.

How to defrost correctly

To minimize risks, it is important to defrost food in the right way. The safest method is to thaw slowly in the refrigerator, maintaining a temperature constant and low. Avoid defrosting food a room temperatureas this can create a perfect environment for bacterial growth.

Not all foods they respond the same way to the process Of refreezing. Foods with a high water content, such as fruit and vegetables, can undergo changes in texture, becoming soft or watery. On the other part, some foods like the products baked goods or meat raw can to be refrozen, provided that the defrosting process has been done correctly.

When to say no to refreezing

If you have thawed leaving the food out of the fridge for hours orworse yet, outdoors on a hot summer day, the refreezing it's not a good idea. In these cases, it is better to cook the food and, if necessary, freeze it after cooking.

Tips for safe cooking

Thaw Always place food in the refrigerator or use the microwave if you plan to cook it immediately afterwards.

Currency the amount of food to defrost: better defrost only what you plan to to consume .

Label foods in the freezer with the date of freezingto have control improve on what you thaw and refreeze.

Refreeze food thawing can be safe if done right, but requires attention and care. Is always Better prevent that cureTherefore plan in advance and manage yours with care stocks of food frozen.

And you, have you ever had experiencespositive or negative, with the refreezing of food? Share your story in the comments!