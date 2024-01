Aiende S. Jiménez Saint Sebastian Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 07:59







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

It happened more than three years ago, but the case is pending trial in the Guipúzcoa Court. A woman died at her home in Zumaia, in what was reported as an accidental death. The body of the old woman, who suffered from great dependency,…

This content is exclusive for subscribers