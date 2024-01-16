After the accident he suffered too serious damage, the doctors could not do anything: the pilot Carles Falcon died at the age of 45

The Spanish driver didn't make it, Carles Falcon he passed away at the age of 45, about a week after the tragic accident.

Last January 7, Carles Falcon was transported to hospital due to the very serious injuries sustained after themotorcycle accidentwhich occurred during the second stage of the rally in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, although the doctors tried to do everything possible to save him, the neurological damage reported was too serious.

The sad news was released through a communicatedwhich threw all sports fans into despair.

The press release for the disappearance of Carles Falcon

Carles was a smiling person, a great motorcycle enthusiast. He let us do something that was his dream, racing the Dakar. Computer engineer by training and motorcycle instructor by passion, he taught with patience and conveyed his enthusiasm for two wheels to everyone. This is what he left us and what we will always keep with us. We ask that privacy be maintained regarding the funerals which will take place in the next few days. Thanks for understanding.

He had 15km left to finish the 150km. Unfortunately he fell and the impact was too violent. The pilot reported a head trauma, vertebra fracture, fracture of five ribs, left wrist and clavicle.

Once he arrived at the hospital, the doctors immediately realized the seriousness of the situation. They stabilized him and admitted him to the intensive care unit induced coma. Unfortunately, hopes of a recovery were minimal, too minimal. A few hours ago, the sad news of the great pilot's death arrived. His body gave up, Carles Falcon passed away foreverage of 45 years.