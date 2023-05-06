Saturday, May 6, 2023, 12:19 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A woman fainted this Saturday while she was at her job in a fruit and vegetable company in Totana. Around 11 in the morning, the 28-year-old affected person fainted during the working day and when she recovered, she could not recover her vision.

On the 112th, an ambulance was sent which, after initial attention to the wound, decided to transfer her to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital for a more intensive examination.