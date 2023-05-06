She showed her figure in a one-piece red swimsuit with a revealing neckline on her personal Instagram account. (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) 48-year-old actress, TV and radio host Alla Dovlatova. In the published photo, she stands by the pool in Sochi and covers her face with her hand from the bright sun.

The actress noted that this picture was inspired by compliments from strangers she met at the resort. She encouraged her followers to say nice things to each other as often as possible.

“God, you are really cool! Swimsuit and figure super! Good girl, keep it up!”, “Allochka, you are perfection!”, “Swimsuit is the bomb!”, “I always admire you, your beauty, positive, kindness, attitude towards people and in general your life position,” Dovlatova’s followers wrote in the comments .

Previously, fans asked Dovlatov to be more modest after dancing in a revealing bodysuit.