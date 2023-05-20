Anna Kuzina, a well-known sinologist, the founder of the Chinese language school and the world champion in Chinese, stated in an interview with Moslenta about the similarity of the Chinese and Russians. According to her, the inhabitants of Russia and the Celestial Empire are distinguished by great respect for traditions.

“It’s easy for us to talk to the Chinese when it comes to big holidays, marriage, family, having children. In these matters, we are very similar. In Russia, we celebrate Maslenitsa for a whole week. Yes, these are not days off, but the tradition is preserved. In China, there is exactly the same festive week – the Spring Festival, Chinese New Year, ”the expert explained.

Kuzina noted that in China, traditions are actively supported by the government, while in Russia they fade into the background. However, the similarities between the two peoples, in her opinion, are still enough. But the Chinese and Americans do not have much in common, the Moslenta interlocutor added.

Earlier, the main difference between the Russians and the Japanese was named by the actor and director Junsuke Kinoshita, who moved to Moscow 12 years ago. According to a foreigner, Russians never worry about how they look in the eyes of others.