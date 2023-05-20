Ukraine – The head of the Wagner group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, declared that Russia had gained control of Bakhmut on Saturday, May 20. A statement that was denied by the Kiev government, which claims that the Ukrainian city continues to be the scene of the longest battle of the Russian-led war in Ukraine.

Holding a Russian flag in his hands, the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said: “Today at noon, in the city of Bakhmut, the last redoubt of the Samoliot (Avión) neighborhood was taken.”

In a video posted on his Telegram account, in which the combat team with flags and banners can be seen, the leader of the paramilitary group announced the seizure of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, besieged for 10 months by its paramilitary units; according to Prigozhin, as a result of the operation called ‘The Meat Grinder of Bakhmut”.

“We have taken the whole city, house by house,” he said, as distant explosions could be heard.

Almost immediately kyiv came out to deny it, stating that Fighting continues for control of small industrial city in eastern Ukraine, with 70,000 inhabitants, that over the months it has acquired a symbolic value, beyond its strategic interest.For the Ukrainians, the defense of Bakhmut it is an emblem of resistance and of not giving up more ground to the invader.

Although Ukrainian army spokesman Serhi Cherevatyi told Reuters the claims were false and Kiev units were still fighting, the Defense Ministry called the situation “critical.”

Internal differences or public problem

A lot of blood has flowed in these 224 days and deep discrepancies between Wagner’s boss and the Russian Ministry of Defense have also been revealed, which he has repeatedly accused; first, for not providing sufficient supplies of weapons and ammunition, and second, for allowing the regular units to flee from the positions taken by the paramilitary group.

Again, in the recent video, Wagner’s boss reiterated the complaints he has made about the many casualties suffered. Remember that at the beginning of the month, threatened to withdraw his troops after launching a furious tirade against Defense Minister Sergei Shugu.

With information from EFE and Reuters.