Friday, September 15, 2023, 7:23 p.m.



| Updated 9:05 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The storm of water and hail that fell at the end of the afternoon this Friday in areas of Murcia and other towns flooded numerous streets and forced some roads to be cut off. In addition, numerous lightning bolts and some thunder could be seen in the sky.



Reino de Murcia avenue, flooded by rain, this Friday.



Ros Caval / AGM







The storm was accompanied by hail in the municipalities of Cieza, Abarán, Moratalla, Calasparra, Molina de Segura, as well as in the city of Murcia. About 33 liters per square meter have been recorded in areas of Cieza and Moratalla, and half in Lorca or Alhama de Murcia.

The storm hits several roads in Molina de Segura





The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), in its latest bulletin, maintains the yellow warning level for rain and storms throughout the Region of Murcia for this Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16, except in Vega del Segura, where it increases to orange level from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. this Friday.