Kiss lips for his supporters: Donald Trump discusses the writer E. Jean Carroll before his renewed attempt at the White House. © IMAGO/Hyosub Shin

Donald Trump wants to return to the White House. The Republican is currently also grappling with E. Jean Carroll – largely unsuccessfully.

New York City – Defeats exist in the perception of Donald Trump as is well known not. What he showed openly to the whole world at the latest in the 2020 US presidential election. By now it should be republican but at least have gotten used to setbacks. Especially in the legal dispute with the author E. Jean Carroll.

Trump vs. Carroll: Rape allegations and a violent counterattack

Because in this matter, the appeals court in Manhattan rejected Trump’s attempt to put the writer’s libel lawsuit on hold, among other things the Agency Reuters reported. The 79-year-old accuses the once “most powerful man in the world” of killing her raped in a department store in the 1990s to have.

Because Trump then called her a liar, she filed this libel lawsuit in 2019. At the time he insisted he did not know her. Plus, she’s not his type. On top of that, he accused her of just trying to boost sales of her memoirs.

Caroll is continuing to sue Trump: the writer wants $10 million in damages

Trump had already failed in his own defamation lawsuit against Carroll about a month ago. With this he wanted to take the wind out of the sails of the rape allegations. Shortly before, he had been sentenced to five million US dollars (almost 4.7 million euros) in damages and compensation to Carroll in a civil case for sexual abuse and defamation.

Now there was another defeat for Trump. Federal judge Lewis Kaplan determined that the still open lawsuit no longer needed to clarify the question of whether the ex-president sexually assaulted the journalist. It’s just about compensation. Carroll is demanding another ten million US dollars (almost 9.4 million euros).

Apparently nothing stands in the way of this process anymore. But at least the court has summarized two more of Trump’s appeals and now wants to hear them quickly; oral hearings are possible until the end of October. The hearing is scheduled for January 15th next year.

Continues to deal with Donald Trump legally: E. Jean Carroll won the first trial in May. © IMAGO/Louis Lanzano

Trump and the appointments: Republican insists on immunity as US President

Trump, however, argues that he was US president at the time of his lying allegations against Carroll and should therefore enjoy immunity. That’s why he’s taking action against Judge Kaplan, among others. He is of the opinion that the politician has waited too long to insist on immunity now and that it would be unfair to Carroll to delay the case even further after three and a half years.

It should be clarified by September 27th whether the 77-year-old can invoke presidential immunity in the defamation lawsuit – he should comment accordingly in writing. That reports the US portal Newsweek. Meanwhile, Trump accuses Carroll of continuing to spread her allegations even after her success in May, thereby further damaging his reputation.

Trump faces prison time: Four lawsuits are pending at the state and federal level

As profound as the accusations are, Trump faces far more trouble from completely different quarters. There are currently four lawsuits filed against him at the state and federal levels. The first mugshot of a US president was also created in this context. Among other things, it involves attempts to influence elections and obstruct the handover of office. If convicted, he could face many years in prison.

Meanwhile, perhaps the most controversial president in US history is considered the most promising Republican candidate and is likely to make another attempt at the White House. Everything seems to be pointing towards another duel against the incumbent Joe Biden to run out. (mg)