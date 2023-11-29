The Councilor for Mobility, Economic Management and Contracting, José Francisco Muñoz, presented this Wednesday the new electric buses that have begun testing in Murcia and that will be part of the municipal fleet with the new Transport Model.

In this way, the City Council reinforces its commitment to public transport. Specifically, a new 100% ecological vehicle began testing on line 26C and two others will rotate through different itineraries to outline travel times, autonomy, frequencies and potential demand for the implementation of the true mobility plan that will be implemented. the current Government Team.

Specifically, an 18-meter articulated tram will cover the route between Alameda de Colón and the district of El Palmar, improving the connection with two centers that thousands of Murcians visit daily, such as the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital and Campus of Health Sciences at the University of Murcia. In addition, other vehicles, each 12 meters long, will complete the service carried out by different lines, carrying out travel and autonomy calculations.

The mayor presented the tram that will operate in Murcia soon with the new Transport Model. The vehicle has an extension of 18 meters. Citizens have been able to ride it in the Alameda de Colón. Likewise, those who wish will be able to see it this Wednesday afternoon in the Circular square, at the height of the pantograph.

Therefore, the entry into service of these electric buses constitutes the advance of the implementation of the New Transport Model, which will offer the people of Murcia an agile, ecological and modern service and which will bet on the intermodality of all existing means and its logical, orderly and equanimous presence.

The free public transport campaign will begin in two days



Furthermore, the arrival of these new electric buses is part of the municipal strategy to promote public transport to make it a true alternative to the use of private vehicles. Along these lines, the City Council has planned other measures, such as making the tram, urban and district buses and public bicycles free of charge for 38 days. This measure will be in force between December 1 and January 7.

Likewise, the Department of Mobility will reinforce the service of lines 26, 30, 31, 44 and 91, increasing frequencies. More than 200,000 Murcians will benefit from this decision.

These measures are part of the Urban Mobility Management Plan, designed to improve circulation in Murcia and which includes more than 100 actions to achieve this objective. Another of the actions that will be launched to encourage the use of public transport will be the launch of two on-demand bus lines that will offer service in the evening and at night to connect the districts of the Southern Cordillera with the city of Murcia. These lines will cover the districts of Alquerías, Llano de Brujas, Puente Tocinos, Los Ramos, Torreagüera, Santa Cruz, Beniaján and Los Dolores.

The studies prepared by the Transport Service estimate that the application of this battery of measures will increase the use of public transport by up to 50%.

On the other hand, councilor José Francisco Muñoz has reported the end of the mobility works in the Barrio del Carmen. The Old Bridge will be open for the circulation of bicycles, buses and scooters. Vehicles will be able to circulate to facilitate the circulation of neighbors residing in the area. Private traffic will reach Alameda de Colón, where it will continue along Juan Antonio Hernández del Águila Street and through Proclamación.

The historic cobblestone is present in 5,000 square meters of El Carmen



In turn, public transport will run through Alameda de Colón, which will contribute to decongesting traffic on the Reina Sofía hospital bridge. The placement, on an area of ​​5,000 square meters, of the printed agglomerate that simulates cobblestone has marked the end of the works in the Barrio del Carmen.

This cobblestone is present in the historic axis formed between the Old Bridge and the Church of Carmen, also encompassing Canalejas, Hernández del Águila, Sacerdotes Hermanos Cerón streets and González Conde square.

This new cobblestone pavement will avoid the inconvenience of the original cobblestone, such as noise, irregularities and problems with drainage, while calming traffic and generating an environment that encourages walking and discovering El Carmen, something that will contribute to commercial revitalization.

As announced by councilor José Francisco Muñoz on November 2, the mobility works will be completed tomorrow. The conclusion of the work in the Carmelite neighborhood has been preceded by the end of the work in Infante Juan Manuel, Díez de Revenga, Isaac Albéniz, Plaza de Castilla, Primero de Mayo, La Gloria street, Teniente Flomesta avenue, Paseo Garay , Martínez Tornel and Circular Square.

Within the Urban Mobility Management Plan, the City Council will correct those dysfunctions that are detected, once the works are completed, to contribute to the improvement of circulation and promote the flow of traffic.