The location changes, but this year too Bologna will host the celebrations for Ducati’s triumphs. Last year the theater of the party was Piazza Maggiore and Palazzo Re Enzo, but perhaps the real deluge that hit the Emilian capital led to more lenient advice, because this year it will be hosted by the Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno.

This year there are even three crowns to celebrate at “Campioni in Festa”: if Pecco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista confirmed themselves on the thrones of MotoGP and World Superbike respectively, Nicolò Bulega also brought the laurels of Supersport to Borgo Panigale. Obviously the three of them will be the great protagonists, but Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi will also be present, who completed a historic hat-trick behind Bagnaia in MotoGP.

It will be an opportunity to share the joy of an unforgettable sporting season and join the celebrations of the Borgo Panigale team who, with commitment and passion, led to the completion of a dream 2023.

The common thread that unites all the successes of Ducati Corse’s racing season has led Desmosedici GP, Panigale V4 R and Panigale V2 to be the best bikes on the grid in their respective championships. The conquest of the three World Rider Titles by Ducati combines the triple victory in the rankings reserved for Manufacturers in a story that once again speaks of talent, passion and dedication Made in Italy.

An official communication will be released in the next few days containing more details on the event and how to access the location. The party, dedicated to all fans, will have free entry.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team