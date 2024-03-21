Pietro (23 years old), a son of Carlo Constanzia, formerly of Mar Flores and brother of Carlo Constanzia, has been arrested in Turin for an alleged attempted murder by beating with a machete a young man whose leg had to be amputated due to to the wounds.

'The newspaper' says that Pietro was detained in a hotel after the authorities tracked his mobile phone. Pietro has denied the facts and has declared himself innocent.

The attack took place yesterday afternoon after 5:30 p.m. when the victim was returning home with her partner. Pietro and a friend were traveling on a motorcycle when the attack occurred. The girlfriend was the one who put the authorities on the trail of the attackers.

As reported by some media, the victim survived due to the action of some passersby who stopped the boy's bleeding with a belt. Several hypotheses for the attack are being considered, from jealousy to drug trafficking.