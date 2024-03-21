Absolution discussed

These are hectic days within the FIA. Yesterday the federation's ethics committee said completely acquitted the president of the organization, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, from the accusation of having altered the results of the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP and of trying to prevent the homologation of the Las Vegas circuit. However, the acquittal of the world's number one in motorsport from all charges against him did not convince public opinion, which was largely skeptical about the true impartiality of the ethics committee.

Susie's complaint

Soon a new attack against the federation arrived, signed by Susie Wolff. The wife of Toto Wolff, head of the F1 Acadamy, has decided to present a “ criminal complaint in French court” against the FIA. The federation had put her under investigation last December for an alleged conflict of interest with her husband, before doing so reverse after just 48 hours declaring that he had not identified the details for opening an investigation.

Hamilton bluntly

The seven-time world champion immediately spoke out in support of Wolff's decision Lewis Hamilton, who then increased the dose. Questioned by BBC Inside the Melbourne paddock regarding Ben Sulayem and his role as president of the FIA, Hamilton did not mince his words: “If he is the right man to be president of the FIA ​​and does he still have my support? She never had it”, Hamilton ruled. A clear message that confirms once again the deep fracture that currently exists between F1 and the top of the federation.