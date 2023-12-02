A 6.4-magnitude aftershock struck the southern Philippines, according to the US Geological Survey. The tremor came shortly after a strong earthquake in the area, triggering a tsunami warning and forcing residents to flee.

A series of aftershocks struck the southern island of Mindanao after the 7.6-magnitude earthquake occurred late Saturday local time.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 32 kilometers at about 22:37 local time (14:37 GMT) in an area located about 21 kilometers northeast of the municipality of Hinatuan in the province of Surigao del Sur, located on the island of Mindanao. Center.

Medical teams and residents evacuate patients from a hospital after the Philippine earthquake

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said, via the “X” website, “A devastating tsunami is expected, with waves reaching levels that pose a threat to the lives” of residents.

He stated that waves exceeding the normal height by more than a meter are expected to hit the coast, and he advised residents in the provinces of Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental to “evacuate” their areas “immediately” and head to highlands or inland areas.

The Philippines witnesses earthquakes on a daily basis, especially since the archipelago is located on the “Ring of Fire,” an area of ​​intense seismic and volcanic activity that extends from Japan to the Pacific Basin, passing through Southeast Asia.