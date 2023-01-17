The unusual event occurred in Andalusia, Spain, where the man who provided his services as police officer He used his social networks to promote adult content.

The policeman would have started his double life in 2018, according to the ruling of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid, this man “advertises himself on different social networks with a certain pseudonym, as a pornographic actor, being fully recognizable in some of the frames that appear on these networks, some of which have a high sexual content”.

The document also mentions that this man provided its clients with an email for personalized contracts and performed live shows on their social networks.

Faced with this accusation, the man argued that he was advertising privately and that he did not identify himself as a policeman when performing his shows, he even demonstrated that had his image rights assigned to a production company so he had no salary.

He even assures that he did not charge for the performances he did or for the videos he recorded, but that he only went as a companion to his ex-partner, named Lucía, who did charge 300 euros per scene.

The agent also considered that his actions could not be considered a “very serious” misdemeanor, since this incompatibility only affects other performances in the Public Administration, or if this activity affected his work schedules.

The judge determined that the defendant’s appeal was not compatible, since according to investigations, this man continued to carry out his activity as an adult content actor after breaking up with his partner.

The magistrate highlighted that the police is “an institution in charge of fighting against the crimes of trafficking and sexual exploitation whose authors serve content to social networks to disseminate pornographic content.” For the judge, this would already have meant the denial of the compatibility of both activities, even if he had requested it.

For the moment, a six-month suspension has been given to the person involved.

