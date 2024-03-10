Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/10/2024 – 20:25

Without food and displaced from their homes, Muslims in the Palestinian enclave have little reason to celebrate the holy month. There are still fears that tensions could spill over into East Jerusalem, annexed by Israel. Just days before the start of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, the streets of East Jerusalem's Old City were quieter than usual. Unlike other years, there are no festive Ramadan lights in the narrow alleys. The mood is somber, with an air of uncertainty about how the holy month of fasting and prayer will unfold.

“We don’t feel Ramadan,” said Um Ammar, as he walked along Al-Wad Street, one of the main thoroughfares in the ancient city. The war in Gaza is on everyone's mind, she said. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, around 31,000 people have been killed – and aid agencies warn of growing hunger.

“We will have an iftar here. But there are many people in Gaza who will not be able to eat because there is no food,” she said, referring to the meal that breaks the fast at sunset. “When people sit down at the table, which Ramadan will they be talking about? This is not Ramadan, it seems more like a wake to pay condolences,” she lamented.

Her sentiments are echoed by others in the neighborhood. Hashem Taha runs a spice shop on Al-Wad Street. “Jerusalem is very sad, the people of Gaza are our people, they are a family and we are very affected by what we see there,” said Taha.

Hope for a calm Ramadan in Jerusalem

Over the years, the neighborhood's businesses and residents have witnessed tension and violence between Israeli border police and Palestinian residents. Most, however, expect the current relative calm in Jerusalem to prevail this Ramadan.

Near Taha's store, Israeli border police detained young Palestinians to check their identities and belongings. “They make things very difficult for us and constantly harass people,” Taha said.

This year, the war in Gaza, which began after Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and took more than 240 hostages on October 7, casts a shadow over Ramadan which, in 2024, begins this Sunday (10/ 03) at night.

In the past, tensions have centered around the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif or Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, where the Western Wall is located. The site is considered sacred by both Muslims and Jews. During Ramadan, hundreds of thousands of Muslims gather there to pray in the large square in front of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In February, Israel's National Security Minister, far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, called for sweeping restrictions on the number of worshipers allowed to visit the holy site. Such measures – such as the introduction of age restrictions – have led to frequent clashes between police and Palestinians.

On March 5, however, the Israeli government announced its rejection of Ben Gvir's plans. “During the first week of Ramadan, worshipers will be allowed to enter the Temple Mount in similar numbers to previous years,” said a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. “Ramadan is sacred to Muslims; its sanctity will be preserved this year, as in every year.” However, “a weekly assessment of security aspects” will be carried out so that appropriate measures can be taken. It is not yet clear, however, whether Palestinians from the occupied West Bank will be able to enter Jerusalem.

Hamas – listed as a terrorist organization by Israel, the US, the EU, Germany and others – has also sought to use the importance of the holy site to Palestinians and Muslims around the world to its advantage. Last week, in a televised speech, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh called on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank to march to Al-Aqsa Mosque on the first day of Ramadan.

Religious welcome decision

Religious authorities welcomed the decision by the prime minister's office not to initially restrict the number of Muslim worshipers.

“We are very happy that in this blessed month there are things that have begun to become clear to Muslims regarding the opening of the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque to all visitors without age restrictions,” Sheikh Azzam al-Khatib told DW in Jerusalem.

He is director of the Jerusalem Waqf, the body responsible for implementing Jordanian custody over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and other areas.

“Our goal is to pray and fast there and reach the mosque in complete peace and serenity. And also leave the mosque in complete peace and serenity”, he highlighted.

Ceasefire in Ramadan

The start of Ramadan was also set as a kind of deadline for recent efforts by US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators to reach a new temporary ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. However, a truce and the release of the 134 Israeli hostages believed to still be held by Hamas remains elusive.

There were hopes in Gaza that a ceasefire, even if temporary, might bring some relief in the holy month. At least there would be less fear and anxiety, Nour Al-Muzaini told DW via WhatsApp. The 36-year-old has been searching for safety for six months – first from Gaza City to Khan Younis and then to the Rafah border crossing.

“In Ramadan we observe rituals that are an integral part of our normal lives, such as breaking the fast, praying and acts of worship. It’s a month of mercy and forgiveness, but it’s hard to observe when you’re displaced,” he explains.

Decorated tent

Tamer Abu Kwaik is worried about his children. He and his family now live in a tent in Rafah, after a journey from northern Gaza. Ramadan, says Abu Kwaik, has always been a special time for the family.

“Before the war, we used to create a beautiful environment for children. But now, in the midst of war, we do our best to put smiles on their faces,” she laments. “But even as I decorate the tent, I realize it won’t be like it was before,” she said in a WhatsApp message sent from Rafah.

The uncertainty about what lies ahead has been particularly difficult to face.

“We are trying to deal psychologically with this crisis, hoping that the war will end soon and that there will be a ceasefire so that we can return home,” says Abu Kwaik. “My own house was demolished. I often wonder what I will do when the war ends.”

Without a new ceasefire and hostage release, Israel plans to extend its ground operation to Rafah, where some 1.4 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

Hazem Balousha contributed reporting from Amman.