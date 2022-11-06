EP Murcia Sunday, 6 November 2022, 20:04



Emergency Health Services treated and transferred to the hospital a 55-year-old motorist who was injured in a collision with a car on Teniente Flomesta Avenue in Murcia. The 112 Emergency Coordination Center received several calls, at 6:12 p.m., reporting a collision accident between a car and a motorcycle on the Teniente Flomesta promenade, on the riverbank, next to the Red Cross. According to 112, the driver of the motorcycle who is lying on the ground reported only one injured. For its part, the National Police reported that he was at the scene.

National Police and Local Police patrols, Civil Protection personnel from the Murcia City Council, a Mobile Emergency Unit and an ambulance from the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 moved to the scene. The injured person was treated at the scene by health personnel and later transferred to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia.