Ministry of Emergency Situations: rescuers began to eliminate the consequences of the collapse of the balcony of a residential building in Sochi

Rescuers began to eliminate the consequences of the collapse of the balcony of a five-story residential building in Sochi, which killed two people. This is reported RIA News with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“Now we will dismantle the structure,” the department told the agency.

As specified in the press service of the EMERCOM of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory, there are no other damages in the house.

The tragedy in Sochi became known on the evening of November 6. A balcony collapsed on the fourth floor of a five-story residential building in the Central District of the city. Two men and a woman were on the balcony at the time of the collapse. A 60-year-old man and a woman died on the spot from their injuries. The 46-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.