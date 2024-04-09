Less than 24 hours is what it took the Civil Guard to arrest a 35-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of the theft of a large amount of Formula Kite sports equipment in Los Alcázares, coinciding with the celebration of the European Championship of this sport. The loot is valued at 450,000 euros

The events occurred in the early hours of Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, March 24 in Los Alcázares (Murcia), at which time the European Formula Kite Championship was being held, in which renowned athletes of this modality came together, who were accompanied by the expensive material with which they carry out the tests.

The criminal, according to the Civil Guard, posed as an event worker and used a music concert as a distraction to access the facilities where the participants' sports equipment was stored. He loaded it into a van and left before being surprised.

On the morning of the 24th, those affected noticed the lack of sports equipment, valued at around 450,000 euros, sounding the alarm to those responsible for the event and informing the patrol of the Provincial Maritime Service of the Civil Guard of Murcia, which He was at the scene carrying out protection and security tasks. After the investigation work, the agents located the material in a polygon in the town of Agost (Alicante).

Once the suspect was identified, the agents proceeded to open the van, discovering inside all the stolen sports equipment, more than 60 items, mainly candles, kites and boards, as well as wetsuits and vests, proceeding to arrest the alleged perpetrator. a 35-year-old man of French nationality. The action was resolved in less than 24 hours.

On March 25, the detainee, who is accused of the crime of theft, was placed at the disposal of the Investigative Court No. 2 of Novelda (Alicante), which ordered his release with the imposition of precautionary measures. Finally, the Civil Guard summoned those affected to the Main Post of Novelda (Alicante), where their material was delivered.

Those affected were the finalists of the competition. Currently, the competitors of this discipline are in the previous season of tournaments that add points for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and having been able to recover their effects will allow them to continue their journey of Formula Kite competitions without losing positions. The quick performance allowed them to compete in the Palma de Mallorca 2024 championship, held recently, between March 28 and April 6.