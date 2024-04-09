Since time immemorial, the Audi S3 has done what you expect of it: being a competent small Audi that is slightly more luxurious than an A3 and is slightly faster, but still a bit less wild than an RS 3. Audi is changing this formula slightly. with this generation. The updated S3 moves a little closer to its RS brother thanks to the torque splitter. This allows the Audi S3 to suddenly drift.

The 'torque splitter' ensures 'a fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels' thanks to 'an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch on each drive axle to optimally distribute the torque between the rear wheel on the inside and outside of the bend'. In normal human language, it means that the new S3 is easy to throw around. You know this technology from the Audi RS 3.

Specifications of the new Audi S3

Audi gives the 2.0-liter four-cylinder an extra 23 hp and 20 Nm of torque for a total of 333 hp and 420 Nm. This makes this the strongest S3 ever. Going from 0 to 100 km/h is a tenth of a second faster (4.7 seconds) and the top speed is still limited to 250 km/h. The engine and seven-speed automatic transmission have been tuned a bit sportier so that you get from your spot faster and shift gears in half the time.

The S3 is of course a bit lower than the A3 – 15 millimeters to be precise. 18-inch wheels are standard, with 19-inch wheels optional. Furthermore, there are stiffer bushings in the wishbones and the brakes are slightly larger than before. In Dynamic+ mode, the idle speed is slightly higher for better launches.

The new S3 is a lot less subtle

On the outside, the Audi S3 is slightly wilder than before; look, for example, at the new 'Singleframe' grille, the larger air intakes in the bumper and the more aggressive spoiler work. The interior also gets some tweaks such as new air vents, new fabric inlays for some decorative pieces and the new interior lighting. The black headliner once again looks chic.

The new Audi S3 can now be ordered as a Sportback (the gray one) and as a Limousine (the blue one). They will be available at Dutch Audi dealers sometime next summer. It is not yet known what you will pay for the two S3s. Before the facelift you paid 79,333 euros for the S3 Sportback and at least 80,382 euros for the S3 Limousine.