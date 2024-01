Abel Verano/ AG/. JC Rojo Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 16:28







A 63-year-old man was found dead this Wednesday morning inside a car and gagged in a garage in Santander, on Avenida de Los Castros, with “apparent signs of violence”, as confirmed by the National Police to this newspaper.

He …