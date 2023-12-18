A large explosion shook a fuel depot in the capital of Guinea-Conakry overnight from Sunday to Monday, causing a number Undetermined number of injuries and material damage.

The explosion occurred in the Kaloum commune, in the center of the city of Conakry, and near the port, where videos published by local media, which reported the events, show huge flames and a great black smoke that covers the sky.

Although the details of what happened are not yet known, emergency services have already been deployed to the place where, apparently, the fuel is stored before being distributed to the rest of the country.

“We were woken up by a deafening noise, we were already asleep (…) The windows of our house and that of our neighbors broke. We managed to get away from the place,” one of the affected neighbors told a Guinean newspaper, without revealing his name. .

“I thought it was an earthquake because of how strong the denotation was,” added another resident, also anonymous.

Kaloum is where the headquarters of the Guinean Government and the National Assembly (unicameral Parliament) are located, as well as many embassies and banks.

The authorities of the country, governed by a military junta since the coup d'état carried out in September 2021.

EFE

