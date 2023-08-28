The Ministry of Health and Community Protection launched a health awareness campaign on the occasion of returning to school, extending until August 31, with the aim of providing students and their parents with the knowledge and skills necessary to follow healthy lifestyles when returning to school in terms of promoting physical activity, eating healthy foods, regulating sleep hours, and controlling watching electronic screens.

The events included several activities, including healthy cooking workshops for parents with their children to prepare school meals in a healthy way, and providing consultations on ways to keep foods in the school lunch bag for long school hours.

The campaign also focused on raising awareness of seasonal influenza and respiratory diseases, preventing their transmission by taking preventive precautionary measures, cooperating with educational and health authorities in the country, and encouraging participation in vaccination campaigns to raise the coverage rate of the annually updated vaccine to provide protection against common viruses.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al-Rand, affirmed the Ministry’s keenness to provide valuable information and resources to establish a safe and healthy environment in conjunction with the students’ return to their classrooms, pointing to the Ministry’s close cooperation with the educational authorities to implement the campaign within the framework of fruitful collective efforts to consolidate The importance of proper nutrition in schools and instilling the foundations of a healthy lifestyle that affect the health and process of growth and development in children, in addition to being a key factor in supporting mental abilities and developing students’ academic achievement.