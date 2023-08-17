A hacker who worked for a right-wing deputy confessed this Thursday that former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) suggested he invade the networks of the electoral Justice in order to demonstrate the supposed fragility of the voting system for the elections of the year past.

The computer expert Walter Delgatti told a parliamentary commission investigating the coup on January 8 that the former right-wing president even promised him “a pardon” in case he was discovered and arrested for these illegal operationsframed in Bolsonaro’s harsh campaign against electronic voting.

He also declared that the ex-president and some of his advisors suggested creating a false electronic ballot box, which would be used in propaganda and in which a voter would mark his vote for one candidate and would be registered in favor of another, which would be the “proof ” that the system was fraudulent, as Bolsonaro maintained without evidence.

Delgatti specified that His meetings with the then president were mediated by the ultra-right deputy Carla Zambelliwith whom he worked at the time, and which Bolsonaro even sent five times to the Ministry of Defense to discuss the matter with computer experts from that office.

According to the hacker, the meetings with Bolsonaro were at the official residence of the Presidency.

Jair Bolsonaro supporters demonstrate against the results of the presidential elections.

Clarified that In those meetings, he explained to the president that the voting systems could not be violated due to their robust protection mechanisms..

Faced with this, it was suggested that he create the false ballot box, which was never done, and also invade other Justice networks, in which he did enter and even uploaded a false arrest warrant against Judge Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE.

For his campaign against the electronic ballot boxes that Brazil has used since 1996 without ever registering a fraud, Bolsonaro was tried by the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) last June and stripped of all his political rights for eight years.

The central point of the accusation was a meeting that Bolsonaro called at the official residence of the Presidency with fifty foreign ambassadors on July 18, 2022 to insist on his campaign to discredit the electoral system.

In that meeting, broadcast on public television, he tried to convince diplomats of alleged fraud that electronic ballot boxes would allow and even suggested that the electoral Justice was conspiring to favor the current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who finally won those elections.

The meeting with the ambassadors was the final straw in a campaign against electronic ballot boxes to which Bolsonaro became even more belligerent since March 2021, when the Supreme Court annulled the corruption trials that led to Lula’s imprisonment, who has since passed to lead all electoral polls by 2022.

EFE