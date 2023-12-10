Bild: a court in Germany allowed the extradition to Russia of a Chechen who killed a trans man

A German court has ordered the extradition of a 21-year-old Chechen man who was convicted in March of beating a trans man to death. About it reports Bild.

According to investigators, in August 2022, during the gay pride parade in Munster, a convicted former boxer twice hit a trans man in the head who wanted to protect several trans women from his insults and harassment. After the beating, the victim fell on the asphalt, receiving a traumatic brain injury. His injuries turned out to be incompatible with life.

During the examination, experts came to the conclusion that the attacker himself was a latent gay. In March, a German court sentenced him to five years in prison. The final decision on the deportation of the convicted person will depend on the position of the migration authorities.

Previously, the Supreme Court of Russia recognized the international LGBT movement as extremist and banned it in the country.