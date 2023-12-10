Gino Cecchettinfather of 22 year old Giulia stabbed to death by her ex Filippo Turetta, today guest of Fabio Fazio on ‘Che Tempo Che Fa’. This was announced yesterday by the social profiles of the program on Nove “after the important speech given to remember his daughter”.

“My daughter Giulia was an extraordinary young woman. Cheerful, lively, never satisfied with learning. In addition to the degree she deserved” she was “a fighter, a hoplite, like the ancient Greek soldiers, tenacious in moments of difficulty”: a spirit indomitable whose death “must be the turning point to put an end to the terrible scourge of violence against women”, the words of father Gino at his daughter’s funeral on December 5th. A femicide, he explained on the altar of the Basilica of Santa Giustina in Padua surrounded by thousands of people, which must mark a change of pace for everyone – families, schools, civil society, the world of information – but first and foremost for men: “We speak to other males we know, challenging the culture that tends to minimize violence by apparently normal men. We don’t turn our heads in the face of even the slightest signs of violence. To those who are parents like me, I speak from the heart : let’s teach our children the value of sacrifice and commitment and also help them to accept defeats.” An education that is “sexuality free from any possession and true love that seeks only the good of others”.

Then a passage from Gibran’s poem – ‘Life is not a question of how to survive the storm, but of how to dance in the rain…’ – to give Gino Cecchettin the strength to say goodbye. “I don’t know how to pray, but I know how to hope: here I want to hope together with you and your mother, I want to hope together with Elena and Davide and I want to hope together with all of you present here: I want to hope that all this rain of pain will fertilize the soil of our lives and I want to hope that one day it can germinate. And I want to hope that it produces its fruit of love, forgiveness and peace”, the greeting to Giulia.