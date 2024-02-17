Francisco José Franco and Joaquina López Alarcón Official Chronicler of Cartagena, curator of the exhibition | Professor and graphic designer, author and curator of the exhibition Saturday, February 17, 2024, 07:14











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Starting on February 23, we will be able to visit this exhibition by López de Alarcón at the Roman Theater in Cartagena, an intense journey through the living space and literary universe of María Cegarra (La Unión, 1899-Murcia, 1993). The exhibition 'Mary, dreams of glass'…

This content is exclusive for subscribers



