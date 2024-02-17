HS Levi | Pilot Torsten Selleny fell in love with Finland and blindly bought a cottage from Levi – This is how he thinks about Finns now

Northern lights, husky rides and snowmobile tours attract foreign vacationers to Levi. More and more tourists fall in love with the ski resort so much that they buy a vacation home in the area.

“Here is really romantic,” says the resident of Hong Kong Kathy Lam Spreading.

He is his spouse by Jerry Cheung with on honeymoon. The trip has been long awaited, as the honeymoon was once postponed due to the corona pandemic.

Cheung and Lam learn to ski with a ski instructor Teija Uurinmäki under the guidance of. They have only skied once before: at a sports hall in Hong Kong, which has a single slope covered with artificial snow.