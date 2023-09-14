It is not easy to make a new team work in a First Federation that is tight. Murcia knows it well, with more problems than they probably had planned to achieve a good level in the first days. They have suffered two defeats in a row at home and now they will visit UD Ibiza, precisely the opposite case: a deeply renewed team but that has found immediate performance. He counts his games by victories and is one of the leaders of Group 2. A start that reaffirms him as one of the favorites for promotion.

He made up to twenty signings. Only Suleiman survives from the team that came down from the Second Division. Fernández Romo has already achieved well-assembled and competitive blocks in the UE Cornellà and in Racing. This is how it has been until now with proven players and some known from El Sardinero such as Unai Medina, Fausto Tienza, Soko or Cedric. On the first day, he already managed to come back in the Córdoba field (2-3), penalizing the rival’s concessions.

Against Atlético Baleares (1-0), he was able to dominate and suffer. In a good first half, he played with clarity and coordination. After the break, he didn’t need to be better to score another victory. The third victory came at El Collao (0-2), also demonstrating effectiveness with a set-piece goal in the first half and another own goal in the second.

A decisive Gallar



With a 4-2-3-1 system, Romo’s men have the experience of Escassi, the quality of Eugeni and vertical wingers like Soko and Suleiman. Upstairs, as ‘9’, Obolskiy and Cedric take turns. And Álex Gallar, formerly of FC Cartagena, is now a starter, after he gave, from the bench, two victories in the last minutes showing decisive quality.