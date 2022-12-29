A boy died after a bat bite, apparently infected him with rabies

The citizens of the state of Oaxaca, in Mexico, are dismayed after receiving the news about the death of a seven-year-old boy, who lost his life after he was bitten by a bat on December 1st. According to the authorities, the animal would have transmitted rabies to him; however, laboratory results are awaited to confirm this hypothesis.

The Oaxaca Health Secretariat (SSO) has reported that on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 28, “the unfortunate death of the minor arose Originally from the town of Palo de Lima, municipality of San Lorenzo Texmelucan, admitted to the Doctor Aurelio Valdivieso General Hospital.

The health prognosis remains quite dire

“Unfortunately, and despite the efforts of health specialists, the minor lost his life at 5:06 p.m. that day,” added the region’s health entities.

The fact, which was presented at the beginning of December, He kept the minor fighting these 27 days against the infection until his body could not stand the impasses of the virus. For their part, a two-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl are still hospitalized for the same circumstance and with a reserved prognosis.

“They will continue with ‘comfort’ measures and under medical treatment, sHowever, the health prognosis remains dire.“The hospital complex reported in a press release.

The health unit still awaiting lab results from patients by the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) to confirm possible rabies.

