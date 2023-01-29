An ambulance next to the entrance of the Santa Lucía hospital, in a file image. / PABLO SANCHEZ / AGM

Emergency services have treated and transferred a woman who was injured when her vehicle collided head-on with a metal pole at toll booth 815 on the AP-7 in the direction of Cartagena to Vera.

At 11:57 a.m., several calls to the Murcia Region 1-1-2 Emergency Coordination Center reported the accident, indicating that after the collision he had been left unconscious on the ground.

A Civil Guard patrol and a Mobile Emergency Unit have immediately moved to the place, which, after treating the 62-year-old woman on site, has been transferred to the Santa Lucía de Cartagena General University Hospital without its current status being revealed. .