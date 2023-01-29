It has been transferred to the Hospital General Universitario Santa Lucía without its current state having been revealed
Emergency services have treated and transferred a woman who was injured when her vehicle collided head-on with a metal pole at toll booth 815 on the AP-7 in the direction of Cartagena to Vera.
At 11:57 a.m., several calls to the Murcia Region 1-1-2 Emergency Coordination Center reported the accident, indicating that after the collision he had been left unconscious on the ground.
A Civil Guard patrol and a Mobile Emergency Unit have immediately moved to the place, which, after treating the 62-year-old woman on site, has been transferred to the Santa Lucía de Cartagena General University Hospital without its current status being revealed. .
