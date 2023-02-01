A 60-year-old woman was injured when she fell into a ditch in the area of ​​Los Navarros, in the municipality of Torre Pacheco. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the accident occurred after 7:00 am and calls to 112 warned of the difficulty in reaching the site and the depth of the ditch, about 3-4 meters.

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium and a Mobile Emergency Unit with health personnel from the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 mobilized to the scene. After being rescued by firefighters, the injured She was stabilized by the health workers and transferred to the Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital, in San Javier.