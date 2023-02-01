Building materials are costing more and more: flat glass is 50 percent more expensive than it was a year ago, some steel products are 40 percent more expensive and roof battens are 9 percent more expensive.

Construction site in Hamburg: The material has become much more expensive. Image: dpa

An construction, almost all materials have once again become significantly more expensive in the past year. In particular, the prices for energy-intensive products such as steel or glass increased again after high increases in 2021, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office on Wednesday. The increased prices for material and labor as well as higher interest rates are putting pressure on construction activity.

On average, flat glass was 49.3 percent more expensive last year than a year earlier. Various steel products cost between 32.2 and 40.4 percent more than in 2021. Suppliers demanded 38.5 percent more for bitumen.

After extreme price increases in the previous year, some building materials such as timber (1.3 percent) and roof battens (9.3 percent) only increased below average. Solid structural timber was even 11.9 percent cheaper than in 2021. Boards made of HDF fibers or chipboard, on the other hand, were significantly more expensive.