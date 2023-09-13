Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 18:42



A 48-year-old man was seriously injured when an earth connection fell on him while he was working on the construction of a retaining wall, in Mahoya, in the municipality of Abanilla. According to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia, the events occurred around 4:00 p.m.

A Civil Guard patrol traveled to the scene of the incident, requesting the presence of firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia (CEIS), since the victim was about three meters deep. , an ambulance with health personnel from the Health Emergencies and Emergencies Management 061 and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME). The man was transferred to La Arrixaca in serious condition.