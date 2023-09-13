A predictive genetic test for the prevention of endometriosis. The ‘Endome’ test anticipates a suspected diagnosis of endometriosis, allowing you to improve your quality of life and prevent infertility. It was developed by the Genomics, Genetics and Biology Center, based in Siena at the Toscana Life Sciences bio-incubator, in collaboration with the Obstetrics and Gynecology department of the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Perugia, led by Saverio Arena, who conducted an interventional study, submitted to the ethics committee of the Umbria region, on a cohort of 100 patients with a certain diagnosis of endometriosis or adenomyosis. “The data emerging from this study are in line with a recent study published in a well-known scientific journal, suggesting an increase in the risk of developing endometriosis of approximately 20-25% higher than in the general population”, underline the curators of the study. ‘Endome’ provides a predictive, not diagnostic, result of developing endometriosis.

Endometriosis is a chronic multifactorial gynecological pathology that affects 10/15% of women of reproductive age but, specifically, has a prevalence of 0.5 – 5% in fertile women and 25 – 40% in infertile women. The symptoms are very variable and the diagnosis often arrives after a long and expensive process with important psychological repercussions for the woman.

“Being able to know early on, even just the possibility, of having an increased risk of being affected by endometriosis allows women to try to reduce the damage caused by the disease”, underlines Saverio Arena, director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology complex at Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital. of Perugia – We know very well what Endometriosis is, and how difficult life can be for those who suffer from it, we must and can begin to acquire the awareness that it is very important to identify patients at risk as early as possible”.

“We are proud that Saverio Arena has helped us pursue this important objective: that is, to equip doctors with a tool that can help them intercept such a serious and debilitating pathology”, comments Greta Immobile Molaro, CEO of Polo GGB – We thank the Santa hospital Maria della Misericordia and particularly the complex structure of Obstetrics and Gynecology for having enthusiastically welcomed our study proposal and for having collaborated in its implementation”

The Genomics, Genetics and Biology Innovation Center is a unique research and service center in the Italian panorama, where different technologies integrate to create innovative solutions and at the service of science. He is also committed to disseminating accurate information and raising awareness about endometriosis. On the company website “www.pologgb.com”, you can find further details on the product as well as useful information on the pathology.