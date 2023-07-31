Monday, July 31, 2023, 3:23 p.m.



A 24-year-old young man died this Monday while working gardening near Puntas de Calnegre, within the municipality of Mazarrón. The man was in the Parazuelos area when, around 1:00 p.m., he became unconscious and it was his own coworkers who notified 112.

The lifeguards from the surveillance post tried to revive him until an ambulance with 061 toilets arrived at the scene, as well as patrols from the Civil Guard and the Mazarrón Local Police. Despite the efforts of the emergency personnel, the young man ended up passing away.

The incident has been communicated to the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health of the Region of Murcia.