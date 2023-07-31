Belen Rodríguez never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of the Argentine showgirl has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The presenter shared a shot that made fans worry a lot. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

In recent weeks Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino they are constantly at the center of gossip about the end of their romance. Although the Argentine showgirl and the conductor have not yet broken the silence, the news of the separation between the two seems to be increasingly certain. Here’s what happened in the last few hours.

As already anticipated, in the last few hours Belen has shared one on his Instagram page snap which has certainly not gone unnoticed and which has made his fans worry a lot. In detail, the showgirl shared an Instagram Story that shows one drip. It goes without saying that the shot in question aroused no small concern in all the showgirl’s followers.

Below the picture the conductor wrote one word:

We recharge.

So it seems that Belen Rodriguez has undergone some treatment to combat it stress following the events that have recently appeared in his life. Although the news of the separation between the Argentine showgirl and Stefano De Martino is becoming increasingly certain, those directly concerned have not yet expressed their views on the rumors that have been circulating about them in recent weeks.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino they will break the silence and clarify the end of their story. We will definitely keep you updated.