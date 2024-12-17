A 12-year-old girl dies after being run over by the tram in Zaragoza

A 12-year-old girl, a second-year ESO student at the Miguel Catalán Institute, died this Tuesday after being run over by a tram in Zaragoza. The event occurred shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the Romareda stop, between the Miguel Servet Hospital and the football stadium.

The body of the little girl, which was reportedly trapped under the convoy and the Firefighters had to lift the vehicle using a crane. The Zaragoza City Council has already confirmed the age of the little girl. The Local Police Judicial Police is in charge of the investigation to clarify the facts of the event.

The time coincided with the start of school, in an area with numerous schools.

Zaragoza Firefighters have moved a rescue vehicle, two command vehicles, an ambulance and a truck, in addition to twelve members of the force, to the scene of the event. Local Police officers have also worked.

During the time of the rescue, the tram has circulated in a loop between the Olvidados and Mago de Oz stops and between Academia and Gran Vía, while an alternative bus service has been enabled between Gran Vía and Olvidados. Three hours later the service was restored, as reported by the City Council.

Fatal accident at the same stop in 2014

It is not the first time that the tram has had an accident of this type at this stop in Zaragoza. In 2014, a 56-year-old woman lost her life after being hit by the tram while crossing on red. This was the first fatal accident to be recorded on line 1 of the Zaragoza tram, which entered service on April 19, 2011.

The second victim recorded after an accident with the Zaragoza tram took place in August 2017, an 85-year-old man who was run over in Plaza Aragón. A few days later, the third fatal accident involving the tram occurred. On this occasion, a woman was traveling in an ambulance that was run over by the convoy at the intersection of Seventh Art Avenue and Cantando Bajo la Lluvia Street.

In 2018, a 24-year-old young man died in Plaza San Francisco in Zaragoza when he was crossing outside the pedestrian crossing towards the central part of Paseo Fernando el Católico.