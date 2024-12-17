On this Tuesday night, Broncano received Nathy Peluso in The Revolt. The singer is focused on the start of her world tour, Fat Tour, and during the interview he confessed to the presenter and the program’s viewers the reason for his change in habits.

“I am focused on everyday life. Before I bought myself a coffee and now for breakfast I make my coconut milk with chia, honey, raspberry, banana, peanut butter and matcha tea,” began the artist, who has narrated in detail the first meal she eats of the day .

Nathy Peluso is taking her tour very seriously, and that is why he has decided to restrict certain substances that he previously consumed. “I am neither smoking nor drinking alcohol“, he acknowledged.

“Do you know why? Because it’s the time of my life when I feel the best. I have a good head, I don’t want to transform my reality“, the interpreter detailed, something that is very important to her since before she did resort to substances to feel “good.”

After recounting this vital reflection, Broncano pointed out that he has never drank alcohol because he has done everything “in a hurry.” “At the same time I understand the people who do it“, concluded the presenter on the subject.