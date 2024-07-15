Euro 2028 is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited sporting events of the year, and will take place in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This choice marks an important milestone in the history of European football, as it will be the first time that these countries have hosted the tournament.
Host cities are gearing up to welcome thousands of fans from across the continent. Infrastructure and facilities are expected to be top-notch to ensure a memorable experience for players and fans alike.
Let’s take a look at the details that are known about the upcoming Euro Cup, where Spain will defend its title as European champion.
What dates will the tournament be held?
The tournament is usually held in the months of June and July, although the exact dates for Euro 2028 have not yet been confirmed. During this period, 24 national teams will compete in a thrilling tournament culminating in the final, where the European champion will be crowned.
What will the venues be?
The United Kingdom and Ireland, known for their rich football traditions and passionate fan bases, will host the Euros in several of their iconic cities. While the specific venues have not yet been fully detailed, some of the most famous stadiums, such as Wembley in London, Croke Park in Dublin, and Hampden Park in Glasgow, are expected to feature among the main venues.
How will it be prepared?
Since confirmation of the hosting in October 2023, the UK and Ireland have been hard at work on preparations. Stadium improvements, strengthening transport infrastructure and safety measures are being prioritised. In addition, side events and activities are being organised to encourage community involvement and festive spirit in the host cities.
Not only does Euro 2028 promise to be a top-class sporting spectacle, it also represents an opportunity to strengthen cultural and sporting ties between the host nations and the rest of Europe. The tournament is a platform to showcase the continent’s diversity and unity through sport, and is expected to have a lasting positive impact on local communities and the promotion of football.
Looking ahead to 2028, fans around the world are eagerly awaiting this tournament, which is sure to be an unforgettable celebration of European football.
