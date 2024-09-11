The experts’ first reactions | Trump “on the defensive for the entire first hour”

The experts’ first reactions|Finnish and American experts are commenting fresh on social media about the US presidential debate.

Democrats presidential candidate Terrible Harris and the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump met early on Wednesday morning Finnish time in their first election debate. It was discussed in the debate among others, the right to abortion, immigration and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

In this article, fresh reactions from experts on the debate about social media have been compiled.

of the United States expert, member of parliament Jani Kokko (sd) considers the argument “exceptionally relevant”. However, he states that “alternative facts” and “outright lies” were presented in the argument, Kokko wrote in the message service X.

American commentator by David Axelrod thought Harris was stronger than Trump in the debate. Axelrod previously served as a Democratic president Barack Obama’s as a campaign strategy.

“He [Donald Trump] was on the defensive throughout the first hour. Kamala Harris hit all of his weak points and he was exposed,” Axelrod wrote in X.

Longtime political reporter for US media CNN Ronald Brownstein commented on Trump’s performance after the debate, saying that he “fell” in the right-wing’s chants of complaint.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro was not satisfied with the delivery of the argument:

“This argument doesn’t matter. Its chance to be a turning point was lost. Americans still don’t know anything about Kamala Harris’s opinions. Donald Trump is still Donald Trump. And traditional media is still a giant flaming hog,” Shapiro wrote.

The presenters of the debate also received criticism. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham criticized the moderation of the debate.

“The hosts might as well be from the DNC [demokraattipuolueen] on payrolls. This is ridiculous. This is the worst moderated discussion in history.”