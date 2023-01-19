The child shot the victim with a gun he brought from his family’s home in one of the poor areas of Veracruz state (southeast).

The two children were playing a video game console in a specialty store in La Perla.

“I only want one thing, and that is to help me achieve justice, because my son died because of a mistake made by the parents of the child who killed my son,” the daily Reforma quoted the victim’s mother as saying during her son’s funeral on Tuesday.

She indicated that the perpetrator’s parents were responsible for what happened because they left a “gun on the table” in their house.

The governor of the state of Veracruz, Quetlawac Garcia, commented on the crime by saying, “It is sad” that weapons are available to children, stressing the need to “identify responsibilities” for what happened.

Mexican media quoted experts as confirming that the perpetrator is a victim of violence in a number of regions of this country, which witnessed 30,968 murders in 2022 (down 7.1 percent from last year).

Veracruz is one of the poorest and most violent states in Mexico.