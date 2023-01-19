A new pro-life bill filed in the Senate by Roberto Menia of the Brothers of Italy agitates the opposition and risks embarrassing the majority: the text would like to modify thearticle 1 of the civil code, which reads “Legal capacity is acquired from the moment of birth. The rights that the law recognizes in favor of the conceived are subordinated to the event of birth”, declaring instead that “every man has the legal capacity as a man, that is, that legal subjectivity originates from conception, not from birth”.

For the signatory senator it is essential to clearly identify the juridical meaning of the human being “in the youngest phase of his existence”. The bill continues: “It is a question of recognizing, even in the legal sphere, that embryo, fetus, newborn, child, boy, adolescent, young person, adult, elderly person, old person are different names by which an identical reality is indicated , an identical subject, the same personal being, the same man.

A provision that – like the one presented at the beginning of the legislature by Maurizio Gasparri – agitates the defenders of law 194 on abortion. Alessandra Maiorino of the Movimento 5 stelle described the proposal as a “legal monstrum”: “Meloni’s party wants to rob women of property over their bodies and attribute legal subjectivity superior to a fertilized oocyte compared to the female”.

For the group leader in the Senate of the Pd Simona Malpezzi “recognizing the legal capacity of the conceived, as FdI proposes in a bill filed in the Senate, means only one thing: canceling the woman’s right to self-determination in choosing whether to become a mother or not”. “A good proposal for right-wing propaganda but very dangerous in terms of rights,” says Luana Zanella, group leader of the Greens and Left Alliance.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has always rejected the accusations made to the government of wanting to abolish law 194, explaining instead that she wants to strengthen it so as to guarantee women in difficulty “the right not to have an abortion”.