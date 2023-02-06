The president delivers this Tuesday the address on the State of the Union, which is anticipated as a script for his campaign to seek a new term in the White House
While Joe Biden considers his re-election, the Americans seem to have it every day more clearly. Democrats and Republicans agree, for once, that it is best that it soon become history. What’s more, 62% say they would be “disappointed” and even “angry” if he were re-elected.
The survey jointly commissioned by e
