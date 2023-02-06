Rafael Correa can declare himself the resounding winner of the regional elections that took place this Sunday in Ecuador. The former president received surprising support that will change the political landscape in the country, at least for the next two years, in addition to being very well off with a view to capturing the 2025 presidential elections.

“It’s not long now,” said the ex-president when celebrating the results that place his movement Revolución Ciudadana (RC5) as the main political force in the country.

Correa’s allies managed to capture at least 14 prefectures (governors) in the country’s most populous provinces and mayors’ offices in the country’s most important cities, including Quito, the Ecuadorian capital.

“We achieved the impossible: we were once again the Citizen Revolution. Almost there. Hasta la victoria siempre!”, Correa published on his social networks after learning that his candidates managed to take over important administrative strongholds, and that they were traditionally in the hands of their right-wing opponents, such as the mayor’s office of Guayaquil and the prefecture of Guayas, dominated for 31 years by the Christian social right. His movement thus removed Cynthia Viteri and Susana González, favorites in the polls for re-election.

“Let’s be homeland again” invoked Correa who, through twitter, received the congratulations of the Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. “Great victory of the Citizen Revolution in the sectional elections of Ecuador. Congratulations to @MashiRafael and a fraternal hug to the candidates,” said the former president, affiliated with Correa’s political ideology.

Despite the joy of the triumph, the constitutionalist and specialist in public law Jorge Peñafiel considers that the favorable results for correísmo are not due to their own strength and capacity, but rather to the lack of legitimate opponents and with a political structure. “Bordering on 30 percent of the vote doesn’t mean they’ve had a resounding victory,” he said.

In its editorial this Monday, the local newspaper The time He stressed that RC5 is the only party with cadres formed over more than a decade.

“In the midst of all the upheaval, he maintains a disciplined line of command. His message is clear and concise, as is his fighting spirit, his enthusiastic nostalgia, and his sentimental nationalism. He never denies the country and is merciless with his adversaries. He maintains a silent and persistent work at the national level, and bears fruit that opinion studies and political centers do not perceive in time, ”the editorial highlighted.

Correa, who ruled Ecuador for 10 years (2007-2017), went into self-exile in Belgium at the end of his termand from the European country he has faced several judicial processes, in addition to receiving an eight-year prison sentence for acts of corruption in the Bribery case.

This added to the fact that his former collaborators, including ministers and leaders of his political movement, also face legal proceedings. Such is the case of former Vice President Jorge Glas or the Legal Secretary, Alexis Mera, who regained their freedom just a few weeks ago. Others are fugitives in Mexico, a country that, in fact, has become the operational headquarters of correísmo.

Voting juries count the votes after the closure of polling stations after a day of local elections and constitutional referendum in Ecuador.

Rafael Correa, an opposition force with presidential airs

Correa and his movement position themselves as the opposition force of the President Guillermo Lassoconsidered as “the big loser of election day” due not only to the negative results he obtained in the sectional elections, but also because of the latent triumph of the no, which until now, would have achieved the popular consultation of eight questions that intends to approve changes structural factors in the administrative and political composition of the country.

Although the official data, up to the closing of this edition, did not determine a trend for “no”, his triumph was talked about in the media, so much so that it unleashed an official protest. Through a statement from the Ministry of Communication, the Executive called to wait for the final results.

Omar Menéndez ran for mayor of Puerto López for the Revolución Ciudadana movement, whose leader is former president Rafael Correa.

“The National Government is still waiting for the National Electoral Council to deliver the results on the referendum offered for yesterday (February 5) at night. In addition to this situation being inexplicable, it generates confusion and uncertainty among citizens,” the entity pointed out when warning of the surveillance of the process.

Given the speculative result, analysts such as Mauro Andino maintain that, in addition to the fact that it was a “cheating consultation” in which it was intended to seek citizen support in favor of the Government, it was pernicious to mix three electoral processes at the same time.

“Ecuadorians had to handle seven ballots to elect, in parallel, 5,697 sectional authorities and members of the Council for Social Participation and Control, the body in charge of designating the control authorities, in addition to the referendum process that the Executive put in,” he explained.

Peñafiel, for his part, considers that the Lasso administration did not measure that the popular consultations, historically in the country, rather than determining what is on paper, have been a barometer of acceptance or rejection of the Government. “It was foreseeable that Lasso, with a popular acceptance of between 12 and 16 percent, would have a negative result,” he said. However, until the official results arrive, the right-wing president awaits silence.

ANA LUCIA ROMAN

For the time

